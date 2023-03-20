Police arrest date rape suspect from “Tinder” app meet-up

A 33-year-old Saginaw man is in custody after an alleged rape and handgun assault on Saturday morning.

Saginaw police say they were called to a local hospital for a report of a 22-year-old Saginaw woman who had been raped by a man with a handgun. She told police she met the suspect on the dating app “Tinder” and met him at his residence in the 1100 block of Morris Street in Saginaw. Police say the suspect was not cooperative with detectives when they arrived at the home. According to police, when they arrived to investigate, two other people and a small child exited the home, but the suspect refused to surrender. He was found in the attic of the home, along with a handgun and was arrested.

The suspect is lodged in Saginaw County Jail on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.