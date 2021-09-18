Police and FBI search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

▶ Watch Video: “Two people went on a trip, one person returned,” search for Gabby Petito ramps up

Police and the FBI are now searching for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of his missing fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. The attorney for Laundrie’s family contacted the FBI on Friday night indicating they wanted to talk about their son’s disappearance. They said they have not seen him since Tuesday, police in North Port, Florida, said overnight in a statement.

“For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito,” police said. “Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail.”

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” police said. “We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations.”

The FBI was at the Laundrie residence on Friday “removing property to assist in locating Brian,” the attorney for Laundrie’s family said in a statement to CBS News. “Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown,” attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Police described 23-year-old Laundrie as a 5′ 8” white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police

Laundrie’s fiancé Gabby Petito went missing last month while the couple was on a cross-country trip they started in July. They intended to reach Oregon by Halloween, according to their social media accounts.

On September 1, Laundrie drove their Ford Transit van back to Florida alone, police said. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report with police in Suffolk County, New York, last Saturday.

Petito’s last known contact with family was in late August, and she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming at the time, authorities said. Petito is now the subject of a nationwide search, and her parents have pleaded for Laundrie and his family to cooperate with authorities.

“What I want from everybody here is help,” Joe Petito, Gabby’s father, said earlier this week. “Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking you to help. Nothing else matters right now.”

Police video released Thursday shows Petito and Laundrie had an emotional fight in Moab, Utah, weeks before she was reported missing.