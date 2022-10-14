WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting

By Denyse Shannon
October 14, 2022 10:16AM EDT
(WSGW file photo)

A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College.

During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.

The student’s status in the program after the incident is unknown.

