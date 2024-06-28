Pole Building Destroyed In Trucking Company Fire

Multiple fire departments responded to Bay County’s Hampton Township Thursday night for a fire at a trucking company.

According to witnesses, smoke from a pole building fire at McFarlane Trucking and Excavating at 930 N. Wagner Rd. could be seen for miles around the area. Crews arrived on the scene around 8:00 p.m. and were able to put the fire out in under two hours. The pole building contained semi trucks, personal vehicles and boats.

Officials say the building was a total loss. However, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.