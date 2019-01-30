Polar Vortex Closes Michigan

(source: National Weather Service, Detroit)

Schools, government offices, the U.S. Post Office and a host of other services around the Great Lakes State are closed Wednesday, January 30 due to sub-zero temperatures expected to last through Friday.

A cold weather system known as a polar vortex has come from northern Canada, producing the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills reaching down to -45 F. The last time Michigan experienced temperatures this low was 2014. Wednesday’s high isn’t expected to even get to zero, topping out at -1 with wind chills dipping into the mid-negative 20s. Wednesday night, the low is expected to reach -12. On Thursday, we may see a high of 2 degrees above zero and a low of -4.

