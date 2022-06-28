Midland’s Plymouth Pool Closed Until Further Notice

Midland Parks and Recreation has announced that Plymouth Pool will be closed until further notice due to a positive test for total coliform bacteria. That came after a routine water sampling. Midland Parks and Recreation is working with the Midland County Health Department to correct the problem.
A follow-up water sampling test will be done Thursday. Once it’s safe for the pool to reopen, an update will be posted on the City of Midland website, the Parks and Recreation Rainout Line, and Midland Parks and Recreation’s social media channels.