Plans Underway To Build New Best Western Near I-675

The Apple Tree Inn also known as the Knight’s Inn off Tittabawassee near I-675 in Saginaw Township is to be demolished beginning this summer.

Owner John Morey of the Saginaw based survey and engineering firm D and M Site says at roughly the

same time construction will start on a three story, 51,000 square foot plus Best Western Hotel featuring 71 rooms.

The estimated $10,000,000 Best Western project should be completed by late fall following site plan approval by Township Planning Commissioners Wednesday.