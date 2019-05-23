Plans to Retain Caro Psychiatric Center In Tuscola County Move Forward

The Caro Center Psychiatric Hospital expansion project would remain in Tuscola County under a budget proposal approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, May 22.

State Representative Phil Green said the plan for the 2019-2020 budget year clarifies the legislature’s intent to use funding to expand the psychiatric facility within the Caro Center and nowhere else. In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer put plans to build a new Caro Center on hold, citing concerns of over staffing, family interaction with patients, and access to water. Whitmer is scheduled to make her decision by the end of September, but Green says there is no time to waste.

Green adds “We simply can’t wait any longer for the additional beds this project would provide. I urge the Governor to reconsider her decision to halt this important project.”