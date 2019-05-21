Plans Moving Forward To Start Phase Two Of Uptown Development

Area outlined in yellow indicates expansion area for the Uptown development. (Map courtesy City of Bay City)

There’s an agreement for a permanent easement between Bay City and Consumers Energy paving the way for construction of a new off ramp from east bound Veterans Memorial Bridge into the Uptown

development.

City Manager Dana Muscott said Monday plans call for some construction to begin later this year. The initial focus besides the ramp and related road to make access into Uptown easier includes demolition of the old F-P Horak Building.

Other development going in first as part of Uptown’s second phase will include more road, sewer and water infrastructure.