(source: BCBP)

Bay City Bridge Partners has some closures planned for Liberty Bridge this month.

The closures are for bascule mechanical commissioning, according to the bridge authority. They will takeplace in the overnight hours from 7:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. on March 2, 3, 9 and 10. Traffic delays should be less severre now that Independence and Lafayette bridges have reopened.