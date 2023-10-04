Plane crashes through roof of Oregon home, killing 2

Two people were killed and and another sustained injuries after a small airplane crashed through the roof of a home in northwestern Oregon on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. local time, when multiple witnesses called 911 to report seeing the small plane “spiraling toward the ground” and eventually crashing in Newberg, which is about 25 miles from Portland, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the small plane crashed through the roof of a residential home, with a portion of the plane located inside the home itself and the rest in the backyard, according to the fire and rescue service. Two passengers on the plane were killed and one passenger was injuried.

The injured person was removed from the debris before being transported by helicopter to a trauma hospital in Portland for treatment, the fire and rescue service said. As fire crews continued to search the aircraft, they discovered a third occupant who was also pronounced dead.

No one else, on the ground or near the home in Newberg, was hurt when the plane crashed. Although crews originally found “no indications of anyone inside the home,” interviews conducted later with the homeowners “revealed there were multiple people inside the home when the plane crashed,” officials said. Everyone inside was able to evacuate safely, and despite the crash, the small plane never caught fire.

“The Red Cross was activated to provide assistance to the family who has been displaced from the residence,” the fire and rescue service said.

Search and rescue crews and a technical rescue team checked the scene to ensure the structural integrity of the remaining home. Now, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash and causes of death for the two occupants who were killed.