Plane Crashes Before Takeoff in Frankenmuth
(photo by Ric Antonio)
Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries after their plane crashed Sunday, August 16 in Frankenmuth Township.
Frankenmuth police and fire were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to William “Tiny” Zehnder Field off S. Block Rd. for a report of a plane crash. Frankenmuth Fire Chief Phil Kerns said the plane was attempting to take off when it went off the grassy runway, traveling an additional 150 feet before coming to a stop in a four-foot ditch near Block Rd.
The two people on board were middle-age men from western Saginaw County. A minor extrication by police, fire, and MMR Ambulance was needed to remove both men from the aircraft.
The incident remains under investigation.