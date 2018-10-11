Pipe Line Operators Discuss Safety Precautions During Bay County Open House

There’s been much talk about the controversial Enbridge, ‘Line 5’, running under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge Communication Strategist Ryan Duffy says Michigan does benefit from the line carrying crude oil and natural gas liquids to Sarnia, Ontario. Sixty five percent of homes in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula are heated with propane from the natural gas liquids and 30 percent of the crude oil is processed into gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel at refineries in the Detroit area. Enbridge paid $55.2 million in Michigan property taxes in 2016.

The line’s 645 mile length runs through six Great Lakes Bay Region counties with a pumping station at 3751 Mackinaw Road, north of Wilder Road, in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Duffy said Enbridge has multiple, 24\7, safety monitors on the 65-year-old pipe line.

The Canadian-based Enbridge has an agreement with the state of Michigan to look at putting the 30-inch pipe, carrying crude oil and natural gas liquids, in a tunnel dug under the bottom of the Straits. Duffy said it’s in the planning stages and would take seven to 10-years to build at a cost of up to $500 million dollars. He said NO tax dollars would pay for the tunnel.