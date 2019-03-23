Pinconning Teacher, Baseball Coach Accused of Embezzlement

Embezzlement charges have been filed against a Pinconning Middle School teacher and high school baseball coach.

Police say 38-year-old Jeff Sanak took around $4,600 from seven different team fundraisers dating back to 2016. Sanak says the money was used to pay expenses and assistant coaches for team travel, though the other coaches claim they never received any of the money. Pinconning Schools Superintendent Michael Vieau reported the missing funds in February. Sanak has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer listed as the baseball coach. He remains free on bond and has a preliminary hearing April 4.