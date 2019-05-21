Pinconning Hero Cop Recognized

A Pinconning police officer was recognized for heroic life saving efforts.

The Pinconning City Manager Dawn Hoder awarded Sgt. Terry Spencer a Life-Saving Award for his actions in saving a three-month-old baby. On March 25, Spencer responded to a call of a baby not breathing. A caregiver was performing CPR on the infant while yelling for help. Spencer took over the CPR. The child was unresponsive with no heartbeat, wasn’t breathing and was a pale blue color.

Spencer continued for about five minutes when the baby began breathing and a heartbeat was detected. He continued first aid with assistance from Pinconning Fraser Fire Department personnel until medical responders arrived. The baby was in a hospital for several days but is reportedly doing well. Spencer is certified in CPR with the American Red Cross, with certification updates administered through the fire department and Northern Bay Ambulance.