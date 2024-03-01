Pinconning City Council Votes to Change Ambulance Service Provider

Ambulance services are changing in Pinconning after four decades.

In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, the Pinconning City Council decided in a special meeting to discontinue the relationship with Northern Bay Ambulance, which has a facility located right in the city, as the provider’s financial solvency caused concern for some city officials. The city instead will contract with Patriot Ambulance Services, with a facility in Kawkawlin Township, at no extra cost for a year.

Some Pinconning residents expressed their concern over the switch, saying given the new provider’s distance from the community, wait times for emergency services will be increased. City officials say Patriot has plans to build a new facility closer to or even in the community.