Pilot Dies in Clare County Plane Crash

The Clare County Sheriff’s office is reporting a 67-year-old man has been killed following a single engine plane crash in Hayes Township earlier today.
County deputies, alongside Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the crash near the area of Rosina and Townline lake roads around 9:30am.
On arrival police discovered the plane’s pilot & only occupant had died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.