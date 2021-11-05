      Weather Alert

Pilot Dies in Clare County Plane Crash

Ric Antonio
Nov 5, 2021 @ 2:22pm
source: Michigan State Police

The Clare County Sheriff’s office is reporting a 67-year-old man has been killed following a single engine plane crash in Hayes Township earlier today.

County deputies, alongside Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the crash near the area of Rosina and Townline lake roads around 9:30am.

On arrival police discovered the plane’s pilot & only occupant had died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

