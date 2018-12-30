Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crashes In Popular Chesaning Park

Authorities say a Shiawassee County man is dead after his single engine plane crashed at Chesaning’s Showboat Park Saturday morning.

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies said 83-year-old William Burns was the only person on the plane. Witnesses reported the Vernon pilot’s engine may have stopped causing the crash. The plane hit the restroom building at the park.

The plane was owned by Fly Ride, based in Owosso. Burns had taken off from the Owosso Community Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted. With the ongoing federal government shut down, Saginaw County authorities are not sure when federal investigators will arrived on the scene. Deputies have the crash site secured until FAA personnel arrive in Chesaning or give local authorities permission to move the aircraft.