Pickup Crashes into Huron County Medical Facility
source: Huron County Sheriff's Office
A 36-year-old man is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Colfax Township just before 11:30 Thursday night. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the man was driving east on S. Van Dyke when the truck left the road and hit a gas main, then a tree, before ending up on its top in the building’s chapel. The driver fled the scene after the crash, and deputies later learned he had been with a 5-year-old boy, and the two had just purchased a puppy, which was found at the scene. The crash had caused a gas leak, which was quickly brought under control.
About 4:00 a.m. Sanilac County deputies responded after it was learned the suspect and the boy had made it to the child’s mother’s home in the Crosswell area, but the suspect fled again when they arrived. Deputies discovered the man had stolen a vehicle from Misty Meadows Trailer park west of the accident scene to make it to the Crosswell area. They also learned the suspect had been injured, but the boy had not.
The stolen vehicle was towed back to Huron County for processing. The Huron County Sheriff’s office report indicates the suspect is still at large.