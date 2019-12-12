Phone Scam Involves Bay County Health Department
(Alpha Media file photo)
Hackers have ways to call you and make you think you’re receiving a call from a legitimate agency or organization based on the number that shows up in a caller ID. This is called spoofing.
The Bay County Health Department is the latest agency to fall victim to this scam. Officials report people from around Michigan and even from out of state are receiving calls with the health department’s number appearing on their caller ID. The department is reminding residents its staff members will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone.
Some tips to keep in mind when a scammer is trying to get your information: never give out personal information over the phone, like ID numbers, Social Security, account numbers, your mother’s maiden name or passwords. If the caller is pressuring you for the information, hang up and call the agency where the person claimed to be from.
The Bay County Health Department has found no data breach after the spoofing incidents.