Philadelphia tap water safe through Monday after chemical spill, officials say

▶ Watch Video: Chemical spill prompts tap water advisory in Philadelphia

Philadelphians are cleared to drink tap water through Monday night after a chemical spill on Friday prompted warnings from city officials, the Philadelphia Water Department announced. Officials had earlier said residents who receive drinking water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant to may want to use bottled water “to further minimize risk.”

The PWD said Sunday that, “based on updated hydraulic modeling and the latest sampling, we are confident tap water from the Baxter plant will remain safe to drink at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27.”

“There is no need to buy water at this time,” PWD added. “Customers can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time.”

UPDATE: Based on updated hydraulic modeling and the latest sampling, we are confident tap water from the Baxter plant will remain safe to drink through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27.

We’re continuing to respond to this incident. Follow for more updates: https://t.co/g0jrCcy17q — Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) March 26, 2023

Some 8,000–12,000 gallons of latex product spilled into Otter Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River, in Bristol Township on Friday night, according to CBS Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management provided a map of possibly impacted areas.

While no contamination was immediately found, Philadelphia officials initially urged the public not to drink or cook with tap water out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities advised the public to stay away from the Otter Creek area as cleanup is underway, CBS Philadelphia reported.

“We are working with the responsible party and local and federal agencies to ensure a safe response effort,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “We are also working with our State counterparts in Pennsylvania.”