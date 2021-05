Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship on Sunday after a nail-biting final that included two bogeys on the back nine. At 50, he is the oldest golfer to win a major championship.

The win marked Mickelson’s sixth career major and second PGA Championship, joining his victory at Baltusrol in 2005.

Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.