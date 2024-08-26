Phil Jones, former CBS News correspondent, dies at age 87

▶ Watch Video: Longtime CBS News correspondent Phil Jones dies at age 87

Phil Jones, a CBS News correspondent for more than 30 years, has died. He was 87.

Jones died over the weekend at his home in Florida. He leaves behind a son, Paul, and a daughter, Pam.

The tenacious reporter joined CBS News in 1969 — a time when Walter Cronkite anchored the “CBS Evening News.” Jones was considered one of “Cronkite’s Kids.” Soon after joining CBS, Jones won an Emmy for his coverage of the war in Vietnam.

Jones was best known for reporting on the political battles in Washington. He started with Watergate, then served as White House correspondent during the Ford administration. Jones also covered the impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton.

He was a tenacious reporter, following a story wherever it led. As a “48 Hours” correspondent, Jones rode a mule through Burma in pursuit of a drug kingpin.

Colleague Eric Engberg described Jones’ impact when he retired in 2001 after 32 years at CBS News.

“Every lying, conniving, thieving, sniveling politician in Washington is going to sleep better with you gone,” Engberg said at the time.