Three pets were killed in Saint Charles fire Thursday, March 28. The fire occurred in the area of Florence and Coal streets around 9:40 a.m. It began in the utility room of a single story home and burned a hole through the roof. No people were home at the time of the fire. Two dogs and a cat died from smoke inhalation. The Tri-Township Fire Department was on the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.