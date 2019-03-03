Petition forms due March 22

Michigan Wheat Program announces opportunity for three seats on its board

The Michigan Wheat Program is now accepting nominations for three seats on its nine-member board of directors. The board sets the direction of the organization and approves funding decisions including research proposals. The board meets five times per year.

The grower seats in District 3 (Lenawee and Monroe counties); District 6 (Clinton, Shiawassee, and Saginaw counties); and District 8 (outstate counties) are up for three-year appointments or re-appointments in 2019. Click here for a district map and a more complete description of District 8.

Wheat farmers who live in these three districts who have an interest in serving on the board should contact program executive director Jody Pollok-Newsom as soon as possible at jody@miwheat.org or by calling 1-888-WHEAT01 (888-943-2801) to obtain the petition form.

Once the petition form is completed and returned by the March 22, 2019, deadline the nominees will receive the link to fill out the on-line application and the supplemental form that are submitted to the Governor’s office. The appointment is expected to be made by June 2019.

The Michigan Wheat Program was created and voted in by the state’s wheat farmers in 2011, and re-authorized in 2016, as a commodity check-off organization to advance the interests of wheat growers in the state. The program is authorized by Michigan Public Act 232 of 1965.

Wheat program funds are used on behalf of the industry for research, education, communication and market development. Click here to review the full legal description of the program.