Peters Speaks At Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce 159th Annual Meeting

U.S. Senator Gary Peters spoke before the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Friday, at the Chamber’s 159th annual meeting.
Peters’ address focused on support for Ukraine, stronger cyber security, and supply chain issues. He says on the matter of cyber security, new legislation he has had a hand in proposing will require businesses to report cyber attacks in order to better fight against them- comparing the issue to how communities combat home burglary.
On the matter of supply chain issues and related shortages, peters says bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. is quickly becoming a matter of not just consumer frustration, but homeland security.
He says bipartisan agreements at both the State and Federal levels have given Michigan and the Great Lakes Bay Region the tools to improve roads, bridges, and keep the great lakes clean.
With a focus on broadband infrastructure, Peters says the pandemic highlighted the need for connectivity for both work and educational purposes, and recent legislation will help better connect more than 400 thousand rural michigan residents.