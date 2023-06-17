Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving for Beverly Hills crash

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after authorities said he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge to CBS News in a statement Friday, but did not provide details on this incident.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

According to CBS Los Angeles, the crash occurred in the late night hours of March 4 in a residential neighborhood.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was also in the vehicle. Beverly Hills police told ET back in March that Davidson had struck a fire hydrant in the crash.

In L.A., a reckless driving charge can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years,” the DA’s office said in its statement. “This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

CBS News reached out to Davidson’s representatives, but did not immediately get a response. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 27.