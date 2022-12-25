Pesticide Applicator Training

Course Overview

Michigan State University Extension and Michigan State University has developed an on-line course for private and commercial pesticide applicators. This course is designed for both new certification and those in need of further education and/or credits. Those that complete the course will obtain 12 RUP credits, private core and commercial core. Regular price for the course is $75.00 a person, veterans and those that have an annual income of $20,000-$40,000 it is $35.00, for those with an annual income less than $20,000 it is free. Companies can purchase 5-10 “spots” for $50.00 each and 10 or more spots for $35.00 each.

Course Format

Self-paced Online Course

Price

Registration Instructions (Follow Steps 1-3 Below)

To register for this course you will need to create an account, sign in with your email/password, and complete the registration process. To watch a video tutorial, demonstrating an overview of the registration process, click on the following link: Online Course Registration Video Tutorial. Step-by-step instructions are below.

STEP #1: Create your MSU Guest Account/Community ID and Password: Create Your Account. STEP #2: Login to the registration system with your Community ID and Password: Michigan Licensed Pesticide Applicator Virtual Classroom STEP #3: Follow the instructions to register for the course. Upon registration, you will receive a receipt and instructions for accessing the course.

Note: If you need to reset your password at any time go to https://auth.msu.edu/ and select the option for “Need help Signing in.”

More Information

For more information, please contact Christina Curell at [email protected].

Technical Assistance

If you have any technical problems, please contact the Michigan State University IT Service Desk from 7am-12am Monday through Friday and 10am-12am on Saturday/Sunday, any day that the University is open.

Phone: (517) 432-6200

Phone (toll free): 1 (844) 678-6200

Email Web Form

Frequently Asked Questions

What is my username/NETID?

Your username (or NET ID) is the email address you used to create your account during registration (you use the same email address/password for registering and for taking the course).

What URL do I go to for logging into the course?

Go to: https://d2l.msu.edu/. You will see the Michigan State University at the top of the page. Login with the email address and password you set during the registration process.

I received a “not authenticated” response when trying to login – what do I do?

A “not authenticated” message is typically an issue with a password not being entered correctly.

I forgot my password – where can I reset it?

