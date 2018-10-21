Pesticide applicator recertification credits available online before the end of the year

Growers needing a few more credits in 2018 have until Dec. 31 to complete the online Desire to Learn IPM course.

October 4, 2018 – Author: Erin Lizotte

Over the last few years, Michigan growers have requested more flexible and accessible online content to continue their integrated pest management ( IPM ) education and earn pesticide recertification credits. In response to those requests, Michigan State University Extension is pleased to offer an online course specially developed for Michigan producers to hone their IPM skills and increase their adoption of innovative practices on the farm.

The Desire to Learn IPM Academy is an interactive, online program designed to provide a comprehensive and convenient learning experience. It offers growers the flexibility to earn pesticide recertification credits on their own schedule, from the comfort of their own home and at a very affordable price.

The course is a combination of videos, resources and interactive content that features many MSU experts. Current topics include:

An Introduction to IPM

IPM resources at MSU

resources at Plant science

Soils 101

Identifying and conserving natural enemies

Conserving pollinators

Using Enviroweather to assist IPM program decisions

program decisions Scouting in greenhouses

Scouting in perennial crops

Scouting in vegetable crops

The Desire to Learn platform is easy to use and includes an excellent, full-service help center with 24/7 technical support. To participate, a computer with an updated web browser, speakers and internet access are required. Users can complete a systems check via the Desire to Learn help page to determine if their computer is capable of running the course.

The total cost of the course is $10, payable online at the time of registration. Upon course completion, certified pesticide applicators in Michigan can request six credits (1A, 1B, Commercial Core or Private Core). Pesticide credits will be recorded based on the date of request, so growers needing a few more credits in 2018 have until Dec. 31 to complete the course and make their request. Participants can also print a certificate of completion. The course may be repeated annually for credits or as many times as desired for review.

Registration information

For more information, refer to the registration instructions. It may take up to 24 hours for access to the course site to be granted. Contact the help desk 24/7 at 517-432-6200 or toll-free at 884-678-6200 for assistance.

Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting Erin Lizotte at taylo548@msu.edu. All videos include closed captioning.

This material is based upon work supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, under Agreement No. 2015-09785. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.