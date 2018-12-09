Pest Management Update 1/10/19

Date: January 10, 2019

Time: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel and Conference Center, 2424 S. Mission St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Contact: MSU Extension-Van Buren Office, 269-657-8213 , msue.vanburen@county.msu.edu.

This program is designed to help producers learn about new pests in Michigan and changes in MSU Extension recommendations in field crop weed, insect and disease control to use for the 2019 growing season. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The registration fee is $30.00 per person, which includes the cost of lunch, refreshments and a complimentary copy of the 2019 E-434 MSU Weed Control Guide for Field Crops and Forages. The program is being held on the dates below:

Dates & Times:

Jan. 10, 2019 – Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel and Conference Center, 2424 S. Mission St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Feb. 4, 2019 – MSU Extension-Ottawa County, 12220 Fillmore St., Ste. 122, West Olive, MI 49460

Feb. 6, 2019 – Sanilac Career Center, 175 E. Aiken Rd., Peck, MI 48466

Feb. 7, 2019 – Van Buren ISD Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence, MI 49064

Feb. 19, 2019 – MSU Extension-Lenawee County, 1040 S. Winter Street, Ste. 2020, Adrian, MI 49221

Extension-Lenawee County, 1040 S. Winter Street, Ste. 2020, Adrian, MI 49221 Feb. 21, 2019 – Saginaw Valley Research & Education Center, 3775 S. Reese Rd., Frankenmuth, MI 48732

Space is limited so please register early. Registrations cancelled within seven days of program date will not be refunded.