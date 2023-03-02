Person of Interest in Vassar Township Shooting Believed to be Armed and Dangerous

Police are searching for a 41-year-old person of interest in the investigation of a shooting that took place Wednesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, a 41-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road in Vassar Township around 11:00 p.m. Police say the man, who was not identified, succumbed to his injuries.

Now, police are searching for Jeffrey Stephan Evans, who has been named as a person of interest in the case. Evans is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, beige Carhart overalls, and short brown boots.

Evans is believed to be armed and dangerous according to police. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.