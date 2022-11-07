WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Perry Man Charged with Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material

By jonathan.dent
November 7, 2022 4:00PM EST
A Shiawassee County man has been arrested for alleged possession of child pornography.

According to the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, 26-year-old Daniel William Leddy from Perry was arrested after an investigation led to digital evidence being seized from his house. Police say the investigation was initiated when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned that Leddy was viewing files of child sexually abusive material online.

He was arraigned Thursday on one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

