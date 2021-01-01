Perdue to quarantine after contact with someone with COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Senator David Perdue to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure as Georgia runoff election nears

Senator David Perdue and his wife will quarantine after coming into contact with someone on his campaign who tested positive for COVID-19, Perdue’s campaign announced on Thursday. The decision to quarantine comes days ahead of the crucial runoff Senate elections in Georgia on January 5.

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine,” Perdue’s campaign said in a statement. “The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

According to CDC guidelines, Perdue and his wife should quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure to the person who tested positive for COVID-19. If he were to do so, it would mean that he could not campaign in public until after the election. Perdue is locked in a close race with Democrat Jon Ossoff. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler also has a runoff election on January 5, and is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The two Georgia runoff elections are critical because they will determine which party has control of the Senate. Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority of 50-48 in the Senate. If Democrats win both seats, then the balance of the Senate would be 50-50, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.