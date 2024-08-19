Perdue Recalls 167,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets

NEW YORK (AP) — Check your freezer.

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some customers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products.

According to Perdue and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall covers select lots of three products: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets.

As of Friday, there were no confirmed injuries or adverse reactions tied to eating these products.

Consumers who have the recalled chicken are urged to throw it away or return it to its place of purchase.

Perdue is offering full refunds to impacted consumers who contact the Maryland-based company.