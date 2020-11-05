Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key state

▶ Watch Video: Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in Pennsylvania

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows President Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by seven points in Pennsylvania as voters head to the polls on Election Day.

After Mr. Trump won the battleground state by less than 1% in 2016, many experts say the president may need to win again in 2020 to secure a second term.

As Jericka Duncan reports, voters in the Keystone State are taking the responsibility seriously — one voter who spoke to CBS News said they got in line at a Philadelphia voting center at 5:45 a.m.

Both campaigns are hoping for increased turnout from Pennsylvania’s African American community. In 2016, Black voter turnout there for Hillary Clinton was nearly seven points lower than expected.

With a tightening race and just hours left in the tumultuous campaign cycle, the Trump campaign has been running ads in Pennsylvania and across the country trying to garner Black male support. The targeted advertisements point to Mr. Trump’s criminal justice reform efforts.

Philadelphia-based Reverend Dr. Alyn Waller leads Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of the city’s largest Baptist congregations, and is hoping to focus attention on the other side.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with me standing here and telling you what I’m hoping for,” Waller said. “That is that Joe Biden will win this and that we will clean up our government.”

He said he believed it is necessary to publicly support a candidate — support that could influence his nearly 12,000 members.

Waller also told CBS News that for the first time in history, his church will be a polling place over COVID-19 concerns.