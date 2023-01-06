WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer

By CBS News
January 5, 2023 10:04PM EST
Washington — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming months.

Casey, a Democrat, said in a statement that his diagnosis, which he received last month, “came as a shock,” but said he has an “excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”

Senator Bob Casey
Senator Bob Casey Jr. is greeted at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 9, 2022.

He said he is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery.

“I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey said in a statement.

The senior senator from Pennsylvania, Casey was elected in 2006 and is serving his third term. He is up for reelection 2024.

