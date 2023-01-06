Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer
Washington — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming months.
Casey, a Democrat, said in a statement that his diagnosis, which he received last month, “came as a shock,” but said he has an “excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”
He said he is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery.
“I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey said in a statement.
The senior senator from Pennsylvania, Casey was elected in 2006 and is serving his third term. He is up for reelection 2024.