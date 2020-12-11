Pennsylvania governor tests positive for COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor announced Wednesday. Wolf said he was “feeling well” and doesn’t have any symptoms.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf seen September 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The state’s first lady, Frances Wolf, was waiting for the results of her test to come back, the governor said. The Wolfs are quarantining at home.

The governor learned of his positive test result following what he said was a routine test Tuesday. He said he was continuing to perform his duties remotely.

“My positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” Wolf said in his statement. He asked Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, and keep a social distance from people outside of their households.

“Most of all, take care of each other and stay safe,” he said.

Wolf is the latest governor to test positive for the disease. In November, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak all tested positive for COVID-19.