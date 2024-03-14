Penguins announce contingency plan after Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen in California

▶ Watch Video: Shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen in California

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight was supposed to be another night at PPG Paints Arena to celebrate Jaromir Jagr, but that celebration will be put on hold.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday morning that fans in attendance will not be able to get a Jagr bobblehead because the shipment carrying the bobbleheads was stolen after arriving in California.

As a result, they are not in Pittsburgh and cannot be distributed at the game.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”

Instead of the bobbleheads, all fans will get a voucher to redeem for the bobblehead at a later date.

Once the Penguins learned the shipment was stolen, they contacted the manufacturer, as well as state and federal authorities who are now working to locate the shipment.

The location and date for pickup of the bobbleheads will be announced at a later date according to the team.

Last month, Jagr returned to town to have his No. 68 retired in PPG Paints Arena. The City of Pittsburgh also honored the hockey legend with a proclamation.

Jagr’s on the case

In a humourous video posted to the Penguins’ social media channels, the team appears to be leaning into the story of the stolen bobbleheads.

With the hockey legend in town for Mario Lemieux’s Fantasy Camp this week, he will once again be in attendance for tonight’s game.

So, he and the team, are having some fun with it.

“Buckle up, baby. Let’s go find your friends!”

The Penguins are scheduled to take on the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7 p.m.

