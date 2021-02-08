Pence's plans post-Trump administration take shape

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s post-Trump administration life is now starting to take shape.

He’s planning to host a new podcast and will be joining two conservative think tanks.

Pence will be launching a podcast with Young America’s Foundation, an organization run by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. The former vice president will join YAF as the organization’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar.

“Vice President Pence has been a stalwart defender of individual freedom, traditional values, free markets, and limited government throughout his career of distinguished service to our country,” Walker said in a statement. “Now, by partnering with YAF, the Vice President will continue to attract new hearts and minds to the conservative cause, passing along the ideas of freedom—just as President Reagan did before, during, and after his time in office.”

Launching a podcast will mark a return for Pence to his roots in radio. He hosted a radio show in Indiana for several years before he was elected to Congress.

At YAF, Pence will also join the campus lecture program, appearing at student conferences and publishing a monthly op-ed.

“Long before I became Vice President to President Donald Trump, the vision and leadership of Ronald Reagan inspired my youth and I am humbled to continue the work of advancing the Conservative cause from a position bearing his name,” Pence said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come.”

Pence is also going to be joining the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow. In the role, he’ll give speeches and advise experts on public policy issues. Heritage is one of the most influential conservative think tanks in the country.

Heritage President Kay C. James said in a statement that Pence’s “allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.” Pence credited the foundation with shaping his conservative philosophy.

An aide to the former vice president said Pence’s goals with the new roles are to talk about the conservative accomplishments of the past four years and to give a vision for the future.

Pence has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He is planning to move back to Indiana later this year but will continue to spend some time in the Washington, D.C., area.