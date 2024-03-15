WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Pence won’t endorse Trump

By CBS News
March 15, 2024 5:12PM EDT
Washington — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he “cannot in good conscience” endorse former President Donald Trump. 

“It should come as no surprise, I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” he said in an interview with Fox News Friday.

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, said the former president “is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years.” 

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

