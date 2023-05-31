Pence expected to launch presidential campaign next week in Iowa

▶ Watch Video: Pence “walking a tight political rope” amid 2024 speculation, Republican strategist says

Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign next week in Des Moines, Iowa, multiple sources tell CBS News.

Pence is expected to launch his 2024 bid with a speech and campaign video on Wednesday, June 7. NBC News first reported the specific timing and location of Pence’s expected announcement.

Iowa is a top priority for the emerging Pence campaign, and the former vice president plans to visit the Hawkeye State almost weekly until the Iowa caucuses, according to GOP sources. He is expected to make a considerable effort to appeal to evangelical voters, a crucial voting bloc in the state, and a bloc Pence can appeal to given his own identity as an evangelical Christian.