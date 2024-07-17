Pedestrian Suffers Critical Injuries In Grand Blanc Crash, Dog Killed

A Grand Blanc woman was hospitalized following a crash in Grand Blanc on Monday.

Police say the 64-year-old woman was walking her dog across Grand Blanc Road near Davis Street when a 72-year-old Grand Blanc man driving in the area struck the woman and the dog. The dog was killed in the crash. The woman suffered severe head injuries, according to police. She was listed in critical condition Tuesday at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The man rendered aid to the woman following the crash and police say he is cooperating in the investigation.