Pedestrian Plaza Community Survey

From June 5th through October 4th Downtown Midland closes two blocks of Main Street to traffic, creating the Pedestrian Plaza. This is a multi-block gathering space for the community to enjoy foot, drink, and an area to walk from store to store. This space also provided room for outdoor events, and entertainment all summer long.

The City of Midland asked for suggestions of improvement through a survey found. This survey is said to take just a few moments and can make a huge impacted on Pedestrian Plaza in 2024. Other then the survey, found here feedback and suggestions can be delivered to the Community Affairs Director, Selina Harris at 989-837-3304.