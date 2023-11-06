Pedestrian Killed in Saginaw County Crash
November 6, 2023 2:32PM EST
A crash in Southwest Saginaw County claimed the life of a 52-year-old man from Oakland County on Friday.
Investigators with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office say David Kowalczyk was walking in the road on Brady Road/M-57 near South Fenmore Road, when he was struck by a westbound Chevrolet SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman from Ithaca shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Officials say civilians performed CPR on Kowalczyk, but he did not regain consciousness and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV and her 17-year-old passenger were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.