Pedestrian Killed in Saginaw County Crash

A crash in Southwest Saginaw County claimed the life of a 52-year-old man from Oakland County on Friday.

Investigators with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office say David Kowalczyk was walking in the road on Brady Road/M-57 near South Fenmore Road, when he was struck by a westbound Chevrolet SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman from Ithaca shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Officials say civilians performed CPR on Kowalczyk, but he did not regain consciousness and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV and her 17-year-old passenger were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.