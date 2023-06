Police in Mt. Pleasant are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of South Henry and West High streets around 1:45 A.M. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man, who was not injured. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (989) 779-9111.