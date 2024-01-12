Pedestrian Killed in Mount Pleasant Crash

Police in Mount Pleasant responded to a crash which claimed the life of a 39-year-old man and his dog on Thursday.

The crash was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Mission Street. According to police, the man and his dog were trying to walk across the street in a non-crosswalk area when the man slipped and fell, then got up and continued crossing when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The man and dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the 18-year-old male driver of the car and his 16-year-old passenger were not injured.