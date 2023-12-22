Pedestrian Killed In Genesee County Crash

Flint Township police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred just after midnight Thursday in an area of Beecher Road off I-75. Police say 32-year-old Brandon Luney of Flint was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man, also of Flint. The victim died at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash and that the driver is cooperating in the investigation.