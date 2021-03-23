      Weather Alert

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Bay County

Ann Williams
Mar 23, 2021 @ 4:24pm
(source: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash. It happened about 6:45 Monday morning on Three Mile Rd. near N. Harbor Drive, where the vehicle and the pedestrian were both heading north.

The victim, who died later at a local hospital, has been identified as 35-year-old Andrew Pinney of Bay City. A 21-year-old woman from Bay City was driving the vehicle. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri City Post with information, at 989-495-5555.

 

Popular Posts
MidMichigan Health Planning Comprehensive Cancer Center on Midland Campus
Michigan Sugar Announces Results From Annual Sugarbeet Slicing Campaign
Fatal Fire Guts Apartment Building In Carrollton
Youth Development Corporation Launches in Saginaw
Saginaw Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Sports News