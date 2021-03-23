Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Bay County
(source: Michigan State Police)
Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash. It happened about 6:45 Monday morning on Three Mile Rd. near N. Harbor Drive, where the vehicle and the pedestrian were both heading north.
The victim, who died later at a local hospital, has been identified as 35-year-old Andrew Pinney of Bay City. A 21-year-old woman from Bay City was driving the vehicle. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri City Post with information, at 989-495-5555.