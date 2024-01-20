“Pawn Stars” reality star Rick Harrison breaks his silence after son dies at 39

Rick Harrison memorialized his son in a brief Instagram post after his death was reported on Friday. Harrison shared a photo of his son, Adam, and himself at a restaurant.

Adam Harrison, the son of “Pawn Stars” creator and star Rick Harrison has died at 39 years old, according to CBS affiliate KLAS.

“You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” Harrison wrote, alongside a broken-heart emoji.

The post drew tributes from stars including from Donald Trump, Jr.

“I’m so sorry man,” the son of former president Donald Trump wrote. Rick Harrison appeared at a get-out-the-vote rally for Trump in Las Vegas in 2016.

Corey Harrison, Adam’s older brother, shared a childhood photo of the two of them in a bathtub.

“I will always love you bubba,” he wrote.

KLAS said that they obtained a statement from the Harrison family saying that they were “extremely saddened by the death of Adam.” Laura Herlovich, a Harrison press representative confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Harrison’s death was from an overdose. The family asked for privacy as they grieve.

Rick Harrison has starred in the reality series “Pawn Stars” since 2009. He and his father Richard, who died in 2018, opened the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas in 1988, and the show focuses on the location, the sales and purchases there, and more. Corey Harrison and his childhood friend Austin Lee Russell, better known as Chumlee, also starred in the show.

Adam Harrison did not appear in the series.

Corey and Adam Harrison were Harrison’s children with his first wife, Kim Harrison; the pair wed in 1982 and divorced in 1985. He also shares another son, Jake, with his second wife Tracy Harrison, who he married in 1986 and divorced in 2011. Harrison is currently married to Amanda Palmer.