Paul Sorvino, other stars, left out of Oscars in memoriam segment

The Oscars annual in memoriam segment honored dozens of stars and entertainment industry insiders who have died with in the past year, but some people noticed a few notable names were left off the list.

Among them was Paul Sorvino, who died in July at the age of 83. His wife and daughter, actor Mira Sorvino, were not happy.

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out,” Mira Sorvino tweeted. “The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

Paul Sorvino was best known for roles in “Goodfellas,” “Nixon,” and “Law & Order.”

Mira, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1995 for her role in “Mighty Aphrodite,” also said in a tweet that on Oscars night, she reminisced about sharing the award with her dad.

This, from my Instagram reel paying tribute to my Dad and my memories of sharing my Oscar with him: pic.twitter.com/Xh2OKxA2Pa — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023

She called her dad, who was never nominated for an Oscar, her “first and best teacher.” She added, however, that when she initially wrote the post, she didn’t know he had been left out of the in memoriam segment of the awards show.

“Incredibly hurt and shocked that my father’s lifelong, irreplaceable, enormous contribution to the world of cinema was overlooked by whomever made that list,” she wrote.

Dee Dee Sorvino, the actor’s wife, also posted about the in memoriam on Instagram, writing: “Hey Academy, what the hell were you thinking?” She called the exclusion of her late husband “very wrong and disrespectful.”

Mira also mentioned several other celebrities were left off the list. Other social media users pointed out that those celebrities were Anne Heche, who died last year at the age of 53 following a car wreck, and Leslie Jordan, who died the age of 67 from sudden cardiac dysfunction while driving his car in Hollywood.

Charlbi Dean, who starred in “Triangle of Saddness,” which was nominated for three Oscars this year, was also not honored during the in memoriam. Dean died of bacterial sepsis in August , according to the Los Angeles Times.

Actor Michale Imperioli posted about three of his colleagues who were left out of the in memoriam – Sorvino, Tony Sirico, famous for his role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos, and Tom Sizemore, known for his role in “Saving Private Ryan.”

The in memoriam not only honors stars but also includes people who work behind the scenes in the film industry. It is unclear if other names were intentionally or accidentally left out of the segment. CBS News has reached out to the Academy for a comment and is awaiting response.